Civil Practice : Arbitration – Threshold Issues – National Rules
State ex rel. Steven Pinkerton v. Fahnestock (MLW No. 71148/Case No. SC94822 – 52 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Breckenridge, J.; Fischer, C.J., Wilson and Russell, JJ., concur; Stith, J., dissents in separate opinion filed; Draper, J., concurs in opinion of Stith, J.; Powell, J., not participating)