Company officers get settlement after being held personally responsible in lawsuit

A Kansas City area law firm representing directors and officers of a bankrupt franchise of insurance brokerages has won a $1.025 million settlement of a lawsuit filed after the 12 plaintiffs say they were improperly exposed to personal liability for the company’s unpaid debts. The firm is now pursuing millions in additional damages against another defendant. The ...