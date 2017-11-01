Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Liberal group sues Wisconsin Republicans over Twitter blocks

Liberal group sues Wisconsin Republicans over Twitter blocks

By: Associated Press November 1, 2017

A liberal advocacy group filed a federal lawsuit against three top Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature, alleging they are infringing on the group's free speech rights by blocking it from commenting on their Twitter feeds. One Wisconsin Now filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Madison. It names Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Reps. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo