Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Judge says no coverage for hefty judgment

Judge says no coverage for hefty judgment

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 2, 2017

A St. Louis circuit judge ruled that one of the largest judgments of 2015 cannot be collected from an insurer for the defendant. The judgment, originally worth $35.1 million but offset by $500,000 due to a prior settlement, was entered for two servicemen injured while cycling on a rural Adair County highway in 2012. The January ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo