Home / Lawyers In The News / Law librarian recognized as “Best of Missouri”

Law librarian recognized as “Best of Missouri”

By: Staff Report November 2, 2017

Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard law librarian Scott Nelson recently received a “Best of Missouri Award.” The award is presented by the state to Missourians who exemplify the idea that diverse abilities in the workforce help drive innovation. Sandberg Phoenix will also be recognized for its inclusion efforts during Disability Inclusion Awareness Week. Nelson, 30, who has ...
