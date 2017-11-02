Law librarian recognized as “Best of Missouri”

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard law librarian Scott Nelson recently received a “Best of Missouri Award.” The award is presented by the state to Missourians who exemplify the idea that diverse abilities in the workforce help drive innovation. Sandberg Phoenix will also be recognized for its inclusion efforts during Disability Inclusion Awareness Week. Nelson, 30, who has ...