Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Couple settles wrongful foreclosure suit against Wells Fargo

Couple settles wrongful foreclosure suit against Wells Fargo

By: Jessica Shumaker November 3, 2017

A Clinton County couple’s suit alleging wrongful foreclosure against Wells Fargo will settle rather than go to trial a second time. On Tuesday, an attorney for David and Crystal Holm filed a notice of dismissal in their suit against the bank in Clinton County Circuit Court, bringing an end to nine years of litigation. Their attorney, Gregory ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo