Government says teen’s lawyers misled them in abortion case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Trump administration on Friday accused lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of misleading the administration in the case of a pregnant immigrant teen who sought and obtained an abortion following a lawsuit. The Department of Justice said Friday that the teen's abortion was moved up without its lawyers' knowledge, which meant administration lawyers didn't ...