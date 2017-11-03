Missouri Lawyers Media honors in-house counsel

Missouri Lawyers Media honored corporate counsel at its first annual In-House Counsel Awards on Nov. 3.

More than 200 people attended the inaugural event, sponsored by Husch Blackwell.

Public and private businesses, healthcare, government and nonprofit organizations were represented at the breakfast event, held at the Clayton Plaza Hotel. Twenty-two attorneys were honored.

“They represent the epitome of exceptional work in a field of law that requires a broad base and depth of knowledge,” said Missouri Lawyers Media publisher Liz Irwin.

The honors included a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Bill Quatman of Burns & McDonnell. The attorney and architect said in an interview prior to the event that his goal has always been to combine his love of architecture and law.

The members of the first In-House Counsel Awards class are:

Public Company

Jeffrey Groves, senior vice president of legal and general counsel, O’Reilly Auto Parts

Kara Larson, assistant general counsel, Kansas City Power & Light

Desiree Peri, vice president and assistant general counsel, Charter Communications

Cathi Ponciroli, associate general counsel, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Craig Rosenthal, senior vice president, law – corporate and employment, Altice USA

Gina Srivastava, vice president and deputy general counsel, H&R Block

Leonard Wagner, associate general counsel, Kansas City Southern

Private Company with annual revenues up to $500 million

Patrick O’Leary, vice president and general counsel, The Bar Plan

Vivek Puri, vice president and general counsel, Puri Group of Enterprises Inc.

Private Company with annual revenues over $500 million

Brian E. Gardner, executive vice president and general counsel, Hallmark Cards

Matt Geekie, senior vice president, secretary and general counsel, Graybar

Christopher Lewis, principal and general counsel, Edward Jones

Crystal Saling, corporate attorney, The Doe Run Resources Corp.

Timothy Triplett, general counsel, Black & Veatch

Nonprofit or Government Organization

John Black, general counsel, City Utilities of Springfield

Lisa Braun, assistant vice chancellor and associate general counsel, Washington University

Mark Falkowski, general counsel, Columbia College

Healthcare Organization

Charity Elmer, senior vice president and general counsel, CoxHealth

Jacquelynn Richmond, vice president and assistant general counsel, Mercy

Rising Star

Nicholas Hendon, deputy general counsel and vice president, epoxy, Olin Corp.

Molly Jones, assistant general counsel, litigation, Monsanto Company

Lifetime Achievement