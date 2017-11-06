Anthony Weiner reports to prison for sexting conviction

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner reported to prison Monday to begin a 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner is being held at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. The facility in Ayer, about 40 miles west of Boston, has over 1,000 inmates at the medical center and over ...