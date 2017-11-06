Case stirs question of school liability for student suicides

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Han Nguyen was consumed by depression and struggling to stay afloat at one of the world's most prestigious universities. His mental health continued to decline until one day, moments after a professor confronted him about an offensive email, the 25-year-old jumped from the top of a campus building to his death. Nguyen's suicide has sparked a ...