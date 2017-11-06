Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri attorneys win $60M verdict in New York

Missouri attorneys win $60M verdict in New York

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 6, 2017

A group of Missouri attorneys won a $60 million verdict on Friday in a breach of contract case tried in New York City. The Independence law firm Humphrey, Farrington & McClain announced the verdict in a press release. Lawyers from the firm, along with several others from White, Allinder, Graham, Buckley & Carr in Independence and ...
