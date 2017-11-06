Run-off election to be held for judicial commission

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A defense attorney and a plaintiffs’ lawyer are competing to be the next attorney member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District’s Clerk’s office said on Nov. 4 that no one won a majority of votes cast in the first round of the election, forcing a run-off between Molly Jones and ...