Run-off election to be held for judicial commission

Run-off election to be held for judicial commission

By: Staff Report November 6, 2017

A defense attorney and a plaintiffs’ lawyer are competing to be the next attorney member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District’s Clerk’s office said on Nov. 4 that no one won a majority of votes cast in the first round of the election, forcing a run-off between Molly Jones and ...
