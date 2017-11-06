Supreme Court removes obstacle to executing Alabama inmate

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Supreme Court has removed an obstacle to Alabama's efforts to execute a convicted killer who is in declining health. The justices on Monday unanimously reversed an appellate ruling that had blocked the execution of 67-year-old inmate Vernon Madison, who was convicted of killing a police officer in 1985. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ...