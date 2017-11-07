Quantcast
Jurisdiction rulings weigh on suit against Bayer

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 7, 2017

Questions of jurisdiction and venue for a mass tort in St. Louis are before the Missouri Supreme Court once again, this time involving claims over Bayer’s Essure female contraceptive. The underlying lawsuit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court in 2016, involves 92 plaintiffs who allege that they suffered medical complications from the implantable device, which prevents ...
