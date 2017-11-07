Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lawyers named to child abuse review board

Lawyers named to child abuse review board

By: Staff Report November 7, 2017

Three lawyers were among 30 women that Gov. Eric Greitens named Oct. 27 to various state boards. Danielle Smith, Kristen Tuohy and Mary Bozarth were appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. Smith is a professional development and legal recruiting manager at Thompson Coburn with a law degree from Saint Louis University. Tuohy is the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo