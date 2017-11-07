Lawyers named to child abuse review board

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Three lawyers were among 30 women that Gov. Eric Greitens named Oct. 27 to various state boards. Danielle Smith, Kristen Tuohy and Mary Bozarth were appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. Smith is a professional development and legal recruiting manager at Thompson Coburn with a law degree from Saint Louis University. Tuohy is the ...