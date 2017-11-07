Liberty attorney convicted of obstruction of justice

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Liberty attorney was convicted Monday of obstruction of justice after stealing money meant for restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Robert J. Young II was found guilty by U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips after a one-day bench trial. Young’s case is connected to a client, Rodney J. Tatum, who was ...