A public memorial for Tom Pickert, a Kansas City attorney who was fatally shot Oct. 25, is scheduled for Thursday in Kansas City. The memorial will be held at 3 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 4601 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Tom Pickert Memorial Fund at Country Club ...