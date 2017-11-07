Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Verdict for administrative judge reduced on appeal
An appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $3 million punitive damage award for a former administrative law judge who claimed retaliation after filing a discrimination complaint. In 2015, Matthew Vacca won a $7 million verdict against the state, including $2.5 million in punitive damages against the Division of Workers’ Compensation and $500,000 in punitive damages ...