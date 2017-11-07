Quantcast
Home / Local / Verdict for administrative judge reduced on appeal

Verdict for administrative judge reduced on appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 7, 2017

An appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $3 million punitive damage award for a former administrative law judge who claimed retaliation after filing a discrimination complaint. In 2015, Matthew Vacca won a $7 million verdict against the state, including $2.5 million in punitive damages against the Division of Workers’ Compensation and $500,000 in punitive damages ...
