Barack Obama shows up in Chicago for jury duty; not chosen

By: Associated Press November 8, 2017

Former President Barack Obama, free of a job that forced him to move to Washington for eight years, showed up to a downtown Chicago courthouse for jury duty on Wednesday morning. Then he heard the words most prospective jurors pray for: You're dismissed. The 44th president's motorcade — considerably shorter than the one when he lived ...
