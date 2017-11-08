Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / FBI again finds itself unable to unlock a gunman’s cellphone

FBI again finds itself unable to unlock a gunman’s cellphone

By: Associated Press November 8, 2017

The Texas church massacre is providing a familiar frustration for law enforcement: FBI agents are unable to unlock the gunman's encrypted cellphone to learn what evidence it might hold. But while heart-wrenching details of the rampage that left 26 people dead might revive the debate over the balance of digital privacy rights and national security, it's ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo