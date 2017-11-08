Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Minor passenger in car crash gets $249,000 settlement

Minor passenger in car crash gets $249,000 settlement

By: David Baugher November 8, 2017

A minor will receive nearly a quarter million dollar settlement from multiple insurers after being a passenger in a possibly alcohol-related accident in Cass County. “She was going home from a church function and she’s riding in a vehicle with three other kids that age,” said attorney Brett Votava of Votava, Nantz & Johnson. According to a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo