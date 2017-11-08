Minor passenger in car crash gets $249,000 settlement

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A minor will receive nearly a quarter million dollar settlement from multiple insurers after being a passenger in a possibly alcohol-related accident in Cass County. “She was going home from a church function and she’s riding in a vehicle with three other kids that age,” said attorney Brett Votava of Votava, Nantz & Johnson. According to a ...