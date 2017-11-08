Quantcast
New York Times fires lawyer who worked with Weinstein

By: Associated Press November 8, 2017

The New York Times on Tuesday fired lawyer David Boies' firm after learning it tried to halt the newspaper's investigation into sexual harassment charges against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein while also representing the newspaper on other matters. Boies has disputed the Times' view that his work for Weinstein represented a conflict of interest. Still, he no ...
