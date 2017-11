Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Spencer Fane has added Melissa Sherman as a partner in the firm’s litigation group in Overland Park, Kansas. Sherman, formerly of Lathrop & Gage, has had extensive trial and appellate experience over the last 15 years. She earned her law degree at the University of Kansas.