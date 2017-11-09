Family receives $7.5M settlement after motorcyclist dies in crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Excelsior Springs has obtained a $7.5 million settlement from the employer of the tractor-trailer driver involved in the collision. The motorcyclist was on his way to work on Aug. 27, 2016, as he traveled southbound on his Honda motorcycle in the right lane of U.S. ...