Four move from Lathrop to Kutak

Four former Lathrop Gage attorneys have joined Kutak Rock’s Kansas City office as of counsel. John Coghlan, Matt Hubbard, Justin Nichols and Ryan Shaw made the move effective Oct. 30. The additions bolster the firm’s business litigation, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights practices. Kutak, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, now has 40 attorneys in Kansas City and ...