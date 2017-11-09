Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Four move from Lathrop to Kutak

Four move from Lathrop to Kutak

By: Staff Report November 9, 2017

Four former Lathrop Gage attorneys have joined Kutak Rock’s Kansas City office as of counsel. John Coghlan, Matt Hubbard, Justin Nichols and Ryan Shaw made the move effective Oct. 30. The additions bolster the firm’s business litigation, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights practices. Kutak, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, now has 40 attorneys in Kansas City and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo