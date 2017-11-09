Jury backs graffiti artists who sued over destroyed work

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal jury has sided with a group of New York graffiti artists who sued over the destruction of their work. A judge will now decide whether the artists must be compensated for the loss of their whitewashed murals. The jury's advisory ruling came Tuesday in the lawsuit over a site in Queens known as 5Pointz. Owner Jerry ...