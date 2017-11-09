Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri firms rank well on equality index

Missouri firms rank well on equality index

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 9, 2017

Six Missouri law firms got perfect scores in an annual ranking of businesses with LGBTQ-friendly policies. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2018 Corporate Equality Index rated 947 companies and law firms on their policies and practices for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workers. The report ranks 160 large law firms, including seven based in Missouri. Six ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo