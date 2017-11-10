Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Church shooting victims face many obstacles in court

Church shooting victims face many obstacles in court

By: Associated Press November 10, 2017

Texas church shooting victims and their families could have a hard time successfully suing the government over the Air Force's failure to submit the gunman's criminal history to the FBI — a step that would have blocked him from legally buying weapons. Relatives of the more than two dozen churchgoers killed in Sunday's attack would face ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo