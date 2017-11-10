CLE highlights St. Louis civil rights litigation

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

About 50 lawyers gathered for a CLE at the Missouri History Museum for a lesson in St. Louis’ prominent role in civil rights litigation. Thomas Wack, a Bryan Cave partner who gave the presentation on Oct. 26, focused on four cases that originated in St. Louis and ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court. “Lawyers should know ...