CLE highlights St. Louis civil rights litigation

CLE highlights St. Louis civil rights litigation

By: Catherine Martin November 10, 2017

About 50 lawyers gathered for a CLE at the Missouri History Museum for a lesson in St. Louis’ prominent role in civil rights litigation. Thomas Wack, a Bryan Cave partner who gave the presentation on Oct. 26, focused on four cases that originated in St. Louis and ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court. “Lawyers should know ...
