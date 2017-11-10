Judge: No subpoenas for neo-Nazi website publisher’s family

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge has refused to give court-ordered permission for attorneys to question a neo-Nazi website publisher's relatives about the man's whereabouts. A Muslim-American radio host's lawyers have been searching in vain for The Daily Stormer's publisher, Andrew Anglin, since they filed a libel lawsuit against him in August. They want to ask Anglin's father and ...