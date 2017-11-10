Lawyer well-being hinges on ‘audacious’ goal: changing legal culture

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

It’s not the typical legal conference where one of the organizers begins by saying, “Hi, my name is Bree, and I’m an alcoholic and an addict.” But it was the warm welcome she received that illustrated the point she was trying to make. Bree Buchanan is the director of the Texas Lawyers’ Assistance Program and the new ...