Home / Local / Missouri attorney general to audit untested rape kits

Missouri attorney general to audit untested rape kits

By: Associated Press November 10, 2017

The Attorney General's Office is auditing how many untested rape kits there are in Missouri. Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the audit Thursday. The announcement comes after a Columbia Missourian report that Missouri has never done a statewide review of untested rape kits, so the number of unprocessed kits is unknown. The newspaper reported that at ...
