Seeking support for depression
Former attorney draws on own experience to try to start support group
A former lawyer who has seen the devastating effects of depression firsthand, including the loss of his legal career, is hoping to use those experiences to help other lawyers. Mark Schmid, a former attorney living in the Kansas City area, said he wants to start a support group that would allow lawyers to come together in ...