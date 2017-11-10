Quantcast
Seeking support for depression

Former attorney draws on own experience to try to start support group

By: Catherine Martin November 10, 2017

A former lawyer who has seen the devastating effects of depression firsthand, including the loss of his legal career, is hoping to use those experiences to help other lawyers. Mark Schmid, a former attorney living in the Kansas City area, said he wants to start a support group that would allow lawyers to come together in ...
