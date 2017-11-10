St. Louis County judges form diversity committee

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A newly formed diversity committee in St. Louis County is looking to educate judges about unconscious, subconscious and implicit biases, Judge Judy Draper said. The idea came from the National Judicial College and the National Consortium of Racial and Ethnic Fairness in Courts, Draper said. She attended a leadership conference in 2015 and developed a model ...