Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / St. Louis County judges form diversity committee

St. Louis County judges form diversity committee

By: Catherine Martin November 10, 2017

A newly formed diversity committee in St. Louis County is looking to educate judges about unconscious, subconscious and implicit biases, Judge Judy Draper said. The idea came from the National Judicial College and the National Consortium of Racial and Ethnic Fairness in Courts, Draper said. She attended a leadership conference in 2015 and developed a model ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo