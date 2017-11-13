Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Appellate courts side with Ameren in tax assessment cases

Appellate courts side with Ameren in tax assessment cases

By: Catherine Martin November 13, 2017

A third appellate court has found county assessors erred in calculating the valuation of Ameren’s natural gas pipeline properties by not factoring in depreciation. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Tuesday reversed a circuit court decision affirming the Missouri State Tax Commission’s valuation of Ameren’s property for purposes of tax assessment and remanded the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo