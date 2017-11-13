Appellate courts side with Ameren in tax assessment cases

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A third appellate court has found county assessors erred in calculating the valuation of Ameren’s natural gas pipeline properties by not factoring in depreciation. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Tuesday reversed a circuit court decision affirming the Missouri State Tax Commission’s valuation of Ameren’s property for purposes of tax assessment and remanded the ...