‘How do I spend the rest of my life without my daughter?’

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For more than four months, Ronggao Zhang has walked to his missing daughter's Urbana, Illinois, apartment almost every day. At first, he stood outside, hoping she would show up one afternoon. But even after he was told she'd been kidnapped and was presumed dead, he's continued his routine. "It brings peace and comfort to my heart," ...