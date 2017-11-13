Quantcast
Home / News / 'How do I spend the rest of my life without my daughter?'

‘How do I spend the rest of my life without my daughter?’

By: Associated Press November 13, 2017

For more than four months, Ronggao Zhang has walked to his missing daughter's Urbana, Illinois, apartment almost every day. At first, he stood outside, hoping she would show up one afternoon. But even after he was told she'd been kidnapped and was presumed dead, he's continued his routine. "It brings peace and comfort to my heart," ...
