Lawsuit seeks to close St. Louis Workhouse

Lawsuit seeks to close St. Louis Workhouse

Suit claims inhumane conditions at jail

By: Catherine Martin November 13, 2017

ArchCity Defenders on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Louis calling for the closing of its medium security jail, commonly called the Workhouse, over “unconstitutional and inhumane conditions.” “This is an issue that has plagued the region and the city for quite some time,” Blake Strode, incoming executive director for ArchCity said ...
