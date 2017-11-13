Lawsuit seeks to close St. Louis Workhouse

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ArchCity Defenders on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Louis calling for the closing of its medium security jail, commonly called the Workhouse, over “unconstitutional and inhumane conditions.” “This is an issue that has plagued the region and the city for quite some time,” Blake Strode, incoming executive director for ArchCity said ...