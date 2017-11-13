Missouri man gets $6.25M in California medical malpractice case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri man will receive a $5.25 million settlement from a Los Angeles medical facility and $1 million from a doctor after they allegedly failed to diagnose a condition that left him a quadriplegic. “One day, his legs gave out,” said plaintiff’s attorney David Zevan of Zevan & Davidson in St. Louis. “He just couldn’t move ...