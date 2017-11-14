Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Appeals court won’t reconsider Planned Parenthood defunding

Appeals court won’t reconsider Planned Parenthood defunding

By: Associated Press November 14, 2017

A federal appeals court said Monday it won't reconsider a ruling that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, setting up a potential showdown over defunding efforts by conservative states over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by three Planned Parenthood Great Plains patients ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo