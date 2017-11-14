Attorneys: Topeka seeks to limit access to shooting video

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The city of Topeka is trying to prevent the parents of a black man fatally shot by police from reviewing officers' body camera footage by arguing that state law permits only his young children to see it, lawyers for the family said Monday. Attorney Gillian Cassell-Stiga said the city agreed last week to allow Dominque White's ...