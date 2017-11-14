Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Judge weighs sorority sisters’ dispute over dog

Judge weighs sorority sisters’ dispute over dog

By: Associated Press November 14, 2017

A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks can stay at her sorority house despite another student's allergy. The university ordered Madeleine Entine to remove her dog, Cory, from the Chi Omega sorority house because another resident, Carly Goldman, complained that the dog inflamed her ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo