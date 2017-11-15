Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Autopsy: Mother’s dismembered remains found in storage unit
Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit are those of a woman whose husband was staying in the unit with their 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child. An arrest affidavit for Justin Rey, a 35-year-old homeless man, was released Tuesday. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson ...