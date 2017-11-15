Autopsy: Mother’s dismembered remains found in storage unit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit are those of a woman whose husband was staying in the unit with their 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child. An arrest affidavit for Justin Rey, a 35-year-old homeless man, was released Tuesday. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson ...