Autopsy: Mother’s dismembered remains found in storage unit

By: Associated Press November 15, 2017

Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit are those of a woman whose husband was staying in the unit with their 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child. An arrest affidavit for Justin Rey, a 35-year-old homeless man, was released Tuesday. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson ...
