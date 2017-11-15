Lawyer: Freedom sweet for man wrongfully convicted in 1974

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Nearly 50 years after he was arrested in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse, a Louisiana man walked out of prison on Wednesday, his life sentence and conviction overturned by a judge who said the case against him was "weak at best." Authorities withheld evidence decades ago that could have exonerated Wilbert Jones, now 65, ...