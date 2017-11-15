Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Lawyer: Freedom sweet for man wrongfully convicted in 1974
Nearly 50 years after he was arrested in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse, a Louisiana man walked out of prison on Wednesday, his life sentence and conviction overturned by a judge who said the case against him was "weak at best." Authorities withheld evidence decades ago that could have exonerated Wilbert Jones, now 65, ...