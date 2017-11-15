Manufacturer to pay more than $50M for faulty gun sights

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A leading manufacturer of high-tech gun sights has agreed to pay more than $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit overseen by two Missouri firms in a consolidation of several related complaints under the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act as well as state consumer protection statutes. The complaints alleged that defense contractor L-3 Communications, parent company of ...