Divorcees warily eye GOP plan to cut alimony tax deduction
For over a decade, Charles Crenshaw has been paying his ex-wife tens of thousands of dollars annually in alimony. The now-retired engineer is hoping to renegotiate the agreement for lower payments, but he's waiting first to see what comes of a tax reform proposal in Congress. Under a House Republican tax plan that would eliminate the ...