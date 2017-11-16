Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Divorcees warily eye GOP plan to cut alimony tax deduction

Divorcees warily eye GOP plan to cut alimony tax deduction

By: Associated Press November 16, 2017

assFor over a decade, Charles Crenshaw has been paying his ex-wife tens of thousands of dollars annually in alimony. The now-retired engineer is hoping to renegotiate the agreement for lower payments, but he's waiting first to see what comes of a tax reform proposal in Congress. Under a House Republican tax plan that would eliminate the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo