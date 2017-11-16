Former assistant circuit attorney to join Husch

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mary Pat Carl, former assistant circuit attorney for St. Louis, will join Husch Blackwell on Nov. 27. The firm said Carl will become a partner in its government compliance, investigations and litigation practice. Carl, a St. Louis-area native, joined the Circuit Attorney’s Office in 2003 and served as chief homicide prosecutor. She had sought the Democratic nomination ...