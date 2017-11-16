Quantcast
Former assistant circuit attorney to join Husch

By: Staff Report November 16, 2017

Mary Pat Carl, former assistant circuit attorney for St. Louis, will join Husch Blackwell on Nov. 27. The firm said Carl will become a partner in its government compliance, investigations and litigation practice. Carl, a St. Louis-area native, joined the Circuit Attorney’s Office in 2003 and served as chief homicide prosecutor. She had sought the Democratic nomination ...
