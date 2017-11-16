Quantcast
Home / Local / Greitens appears to lack board votes to fire education chief

Greitens appears to lack board votes to fire education chief

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press November 16, 2017

Four of the eight members of the State Board of Education say they oppose Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' efforts to fire the education commissioner ahead of a meeting next week during which her fate is expected to be discussed. Two members, John "Tim" Sumners and President Charlie Shields, told The Associated Press this week they intend ...
