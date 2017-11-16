Greitens appears to lack board votes to fire education chief

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Four of the eight members of the State Board of Education say they oppose Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' efforts to fire the education commissioner ahead of a meeting next week during which her fate is expected to be discussed. Two members, John "Tim" Sumners and President Charlie Shields, told The Associated Press this week they intend ...