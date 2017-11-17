10,744 more Kennedy assassination records released

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The National Archives on Friday released 10,744 FBI records — some that have never been previously disclosed — related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. It's the fifth release of Kennedy assassination records so far this year. The National Archives said 8,336 documents are being released in their entirety and 2,408 are released ...