About 40 lawyers to leave Husch

By: Catherine Martin November 17, 2017

About 40 attorneys are leaving Husch Blackwell, the firm announced Friday. A statement from Chairman Maurice Watson and CEO Greg Smith said that “with retirements and other year-end transitions” about 40 attorneys, who are all partners or counsels, are expected to leave the firm. “Husch Blackwell’s leadership continuously evaluates whether the firm’s services match trending market demands ...
