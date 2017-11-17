About 40 lawyers to leave Husch

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

About 40 attorneys are leaving Husch Blackwell, the firm announced Friday. A statement from Chairman Maurice Watson and CEO Greg Smith said that “with retirements and other year-end transitions” about 40 attorneys, who are all partners or counsels, are expected to leave the firm. “Husch Blackwell’s leadership continuously evaluates whether the firm’s services match trending market demands ...