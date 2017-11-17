Nevada seeks to use untried execution drugs including opioid

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For Nevada's first execution in more than a decade, state officials are turning to a never-before-tried combination of drugs, including a powerful painkiller that is fueling much of the opioid epidemic and a paralyzing drug that could mask any signs of trouble. If the state's highest court approves the plan and it works without complications, the ...